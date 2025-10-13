Arab Finance: International Company for Medical Industries (ICMI) received an offer from the Investment Company for Food Industries to purchase one of its factories in the 10th of Ramadan Industrial Zone, as per a bourse disclosure.

Valued at EGP 22.55 million, the offer will be presented to the board of directors for discussion regarding the transaction.

The purchase agreement is expected to maximize the benefits for shareholders.

Established in 2004, ICMI operates within the healthcare equipment and services sector focusing on healthcare equipment.

