The trade exchange between Egypt and Hungary rose by 16.9% year on year (YoY) to $379 million in 2023, compared to $324 million, Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated.

Additionally, the Hungarian investments in Egypt stand at around $43 million across 74 projects in the sectors of tourism, industry, services, agriculture, construction, communications, and information technology, Samir pointed out.

This came during a meeting between Samir and the Hungarian Minister for National Economy Márton Nagy to probe ways of boosting joint economic ties as well as cooperation in the trade, industry, and investment fields.

Both ministers also mulled over the possibility of bolstering cooperation in the sectors of pharmaceutical manufacturing and public transportation.

