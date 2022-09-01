Egypt - Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly delivered a speech by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi at the fourth regular session of the Committee of African Ministers of Local Development.

Madbouly said that Egypt’s hosting of the fourth session of the African Union’s (AU) Specialised Technical Committee’s meetings on public service, local governments, urban development, and decentralisation reflects its commitment to everything that achieves the advancement of continent within the framework of achieving Africa’s 2063 Agenda.

Madbouly began his speech by conveying the greetings of Al-Sisi to the ministers, ambassadors, and representatives of the AU and UN bodies.

According to the PM, the president said that Egypt is proud of its contributions to discussing, approving, and developing charters related to local governance, decentralisation, and public utility management.

He also expressed the Egyptian state’s keenness and interest in its leadership, government, and all institutions in the African depth; its effective contribution to achieving the goals of Africa’s 2063 Agenda; and consolidating the foundations and elements of integration and cooperation between the countries of the continent to bring prosperity to its peoples.

Furthermore, Al-Sisi stressed Egypt’s endeavour to put all its experiences — developmental, urban, economic, security, or political — to serve African countries and governments, adding that infrastructure, urban growth, and opportunities for a decent life for local communities is the basis for confronting the challenges facing Africa.

He added that the trend towards supporting local administrations and decentralisation and enhancing the efficiency of public management mechanisms for facilities and services is of great importance in light of the requirements of climate action and the requirements of dealing with climate change.

He also pointed out that Egypt — within the context of its final preparations to hold the UN Conference of Parties on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh this November — will be keen to present the challenges and problems facing the continent and its local governments, its vision to support their ability to adapt to the effects of climate change, and contribute effectively to climate action without negatively affecting their legitimate rights to development.

Furthermore, Al-Sisi directed the increase of exceptional support for families in need of ration cards to 300 pounds instead of 100 pounds in implementation of what was proposed by the parties participating in the National Dialogue.

This was as an affirmation of the importance of the National Dialogue and the importance of the theses it presents that express the aspirations of the Egyptian people on all sides.

The president also directed the preparation of a campaign of social protection measures that would reach one million families this September.

The PM concluded the president’s speech by reiterating his welcome to the visiting delegations and emphasising that he is looking forward to the outcomes of this critical session, stressing the commitment of the Egyptian state to support all African orientations concerned with achieving local development.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).