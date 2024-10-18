Arab Finance: Egypt has announced an increase in the prices of several petroleum products, effective Friday, October 18th, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The decision comes as part of efforts to address the growing gap between selling prices and the rising costs of production and imports.

The price of the 80-octane gasoline increased to EGP 13.75 per liter, while the price of the 92-octane gasoline rose to EGP 15.25 per liter.

Additionally, the price of the 95-octane gasoline has been raised to EGP 17 per liter.

Moreover, the price of diesel has been increased to EGP 13.5 per liter, while the price of kerosene has been set at EGP 13.5 per liter.

Also, the price of mazut went up to EGP 9,500 per ton.

Diesel prices for the electricity and food industries will remain unchanged.

The committee also announced that the next pricing review session has been postponed by six months.

