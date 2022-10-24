Investments of Hassan Allam Holding’s joint venture with the UAE’s Masdar for the green hydrogen project at the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) amount to $10 billion over a period between 7 and 10 years, CNBC reported on October 21st, citing the company’s CEO Amr Allam.

Allam revealed that his company will announce a major solar power project in partnership with the Egyptian government during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27).

He noted that the company is seeking to expand in the Egyptian logistics sector by acquiring a group of companies and launching new projects.

He added that the company focuses on renewable energy projects, including solar and wind energy and green hydrogen.

On October 19th, Hassan Allam Holding announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi inaugurated the Black Sand Plant in Burullus.

