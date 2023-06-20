Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Ahmed Issa met with Ambassador of Greece to Cairo Nikolaos Garilidis to discuss ways to strengthen joint cooperation at the tourism and archaeological level, the Egyptian ministry stated on June 19th.

During their meeting at the Egyptian ministry’s headquarter in the New Administrative Capital, they also discussed ways to push more tourist traffic from Greece to Egypt and to organize joint regional promotional campaigns.

The meeting also touched on increasing joint tourism programs between the two countries to attract tourists from distant target markets keen to visit Egypt and Greece, in addition to cooperation in the field of yacht tourism.

