Egypt and Germany have probed fostering cooperation in the field of evidence-based economic development policies, as per an official statement.

This came during a meeting between the Egyptian Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat and the German Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum (WUF) in Cairo.

Moreover, the two ministers discussed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Egyptian-German government negotiations for 2024, scheduled to be held in Berlin by the end of November.

The negotiations aim to identify priority projects for the fiscal years 2024-2026.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).