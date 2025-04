Arab Finance: Egypt Gas’ Ordinary General Assembly Approved Distributing A Cash Dividend Of Egp 0.50 Per Share To Shareholders For 2024, According To A Bourse Disclosure Issued On April 6th.

The Dividends Will Be Disbursed In One Or More Installments, Depending On The Company’s Liquidity Position.

In 2024, Egypt Gas Logged Net Profits After Tax Valued At Egp 290.960 Million, Lower By 70.55% Year-on-year (yoy) Than Egp 170.597 Million.

The Egx-listed Company Is Engaged In Natural Gas Engineering, Procurement, And Construction Projects.

Its Activities Include Land Surveying, Preparing Designs, Construction Of Transmission Pipelines, Construction Of Distribution Networks And Regulators, And More.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided By Syndigate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).