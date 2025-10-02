Arab Finance: Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), unveiled plans for a new initiative to allow startups access to new foreign markets and provide better financing opportunities.

The initiative includes executive programs aiming at empowering startups, hence, strengthening Egypt's position as a major hub for startup activities in Africa and the Middle East.

Heiba’s remarks were made during his participation in the Techne Summit 2025, attended by stakeholders in the entrepreneurship sector in Egypt and 70 participating countries.

In his speech, GAFI's CEO emphasized the pivotal role of entrepreneurship and innovation in enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy. It contributed to fostering startups by providing financing and investment opportunities, while empowering young people to transform their ideas into sustainable projects with economic and social viability.

He outlined the authority's efforts to support entrepreneurship and startup activities, most notably hosting the Permanent Unit for Startups and Entrepreneurship.

The unit's work focuses on studying best practices for implementation in the Egyptian market, coordinating with regional economies to facilitate the expansion of startups abroad. This doubles profit flows to the Egyptian market and enhances financing and employment opportunities.

The government aims to stimulate the startups sector in line with the Egypt Vision 2030 to create decent job opportunities and drive knowledge- and technology-based growth.