Arab Finance: A trading transaction has been executed on 11.192 million shares of Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payment (FWRY) at a value of EGP 34.695 million under the employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on September 5th.

Fawry is an Egypt-based company that provides an electronic payment network. The company allows users to pay bills in multiple channels, such as online, using automated teller machines, mobile wallets, and retail points.

