Arab Finance: Fawry has signed a partnership with Wadi Degla Developments to introduce integrated digital payment solutions for the developer’s customers through Fawry’s online payment gateway and point-of-sale (POS) network, as per an emailed press release.

The agreement reflects both companies’ efforts to promote digital transformation in Egypt’s real estate sector.

The partnership will enable Wadi Degla customers to make payments through secure and reliable digital channels, helping to simplify and speed up transactions across the company’s real estate portfolio.

The collaboration also supports Fawry’s role as a technology partner for real estate developers while extending its services to new sectors.

For Wadi Degla Developments, it aligns with the company’s plans to improve operational efficiency and customer experience through digital tools.

In addition to digital payment options, the partnership will introduce services such as the Fawry Business Corporate Card and digital loyalty programs, connecting financial technology with real estate operations.

Both companies stated that the initiative is in line with Egypt Vision 2030, aiming to enhance efficiency and transparency in financial and property services.

