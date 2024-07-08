Minister of Transport and Industry Kamel El-Wazir has mandated an increase in the working days of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) to run from Saturday to Thursday, instead of five days from Sunday to Thursday, as per an official statement.

The decision aims to provide additional time for assisting investors and manufacturers, facilitating their operations, expediting factory licensing processes, and addressing their challenges.

This announcement came as pert of the minister’s first visit to the authorities affiliated with the industry ministry and the headquarters of IDA in New Cairo.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).