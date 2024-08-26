Arab Finance: The Egyptian government anticipates saving around EGP 30 billion in the state budget for the current fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, a government official told Asharq Business.

The official’s comments come after the government had recently increased the electricity price brackets.

The government raised household electricity prices recently by a range from 14.5% to 50%.

