The trade exchange between Egypt and the European Union (EU) surged 24.5% year-on-year (YoY) in 2021, the Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir stated on September 19th during a meeting with the member of the European Parliament Antonio Lopez.

Samir revealed that Egypt’s trade with the EU reached around $29.6 billion in 2021, up from around $23.8 billion in 2020.

He commented that the EU is the second biggest market globally for Egyptian exports.

The minister noted that Egypt is keen on attracting more European to the Egyptian market.

