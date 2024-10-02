Egypt - The Engineering Export Council of Egypt has organized a trade mission to Ghana, comprising 10 companies, in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), to increase engineering exports to Africa.

The Egyptian Ambassador to Accra, Ghana, Ayman El-Desouky, participated in the opening of the Engineering Industries Sector mission in Ghana, providing full support to the Egyptian delegation during their visit.

Mai Helmy, Executive Director of the Engineering Export Council and head of the sector mission in Ghana, stated that the mission includes several key sectors such as home appliances, electrical appliances, tableware, kitchenware, electronics, electrical industries, pumps, boilers, engines, transportation, metalworking, automotive components, as well as agricultural machinery and equipment.

Helmy said that the mission will conduct B2B meetings with several importing companies in Ghana as part of a plan to achieve the visit’s objectives and secure future export contracts for the participating Egyptian companies.

She pointed out that the mission will head to Côte d’Ivoire on 2 October to target that market and work on establishing a presence for Egyptian engineering products in this vital market, which is one of the Council’s top priorities as a key African country with which they aim to boost trade.

The Engineering Export Council, chaired by Sherif El-Sayyed, announced a 27.3% increase in the sector’s exports during the period from January to August 2024, reaching $3.494bn for the first time in history, compared to $2.746bn during the same period in 2023.

The Council’s monthly report indicated that engineering exports saw a 12.1% increase in August 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, reaching $443.6m in August 2024 compared to $395.8m in August 2023.

The Engineering Export Council announced the sectors that experienced export growth in the first eight months of 2024. Cable exports grew by 33.1%, electrical appliance exports increased by 6.9%, and auto components exports rose by 26%.

The Council also revealed that home appliance exports rose by 7.9% from January to August 2024, electrical and electronic industries increased by 9.1%, and transportation means achieved a significant leap of 118.1%.

