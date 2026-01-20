The government has ended the customs exemption on mobile phones brought into the country by travelers, effective as of 12:00 pm on January 21st, 2026, according to a statement.

However, only mobile phones owned by Egyptian living abroad and tourists staying in Egypt for 90 days remain exempt from customs.

Announced by the Egyptian Customs Authority (ECA) and the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (NTRA), the decision is part of the mobile phone governance system launched in January 2025, under which travelers were allowed to bring in one mobile phone free of customs duties until locally manufactured, duty-free alternatives became available.

The system has enabled 15 international companies to enter the Egyptian market to manufacture mobile phones, with a combined annual production capacity of around 20 million devices, exceeding local demand.

In 2025, the mobile phone sector witnessed significant progress in the availability of the latest international models locally manufactured, with their diverse features and specifications, catering to all segments of the population.

Moreover, the direct positive impact of these regulatory policies has led to offering around 10,000 job opportunities for Egyptian youth.

Taxes and fees on mobile phones from abroad can be paid through the Telephony app or via banks and e-wallets.

From the first activation, users will have 90 days to reconcile the conditions of their devices before any regulatory measure is taken, with the possibility of paying these taxes and fees in instalments during the coming period.

