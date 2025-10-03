Egypt Aluminum Company (Egyptalum) (EGAL) announced the payment date of the EGP 8 per share cash dividend for fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 2nd.

The dividends will be paid on October 16th, with the eligibility in distribution for shareholders on the record date of October 13th.

Egyptalum is the largest aluminum producer in Egypt and is one of the leading companies in Africa.

