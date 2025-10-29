Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session with mixed performance.

The EGX30 index rose by 0.37% to 38,304.94 points, while the EGX35-LV went down by 0.40% to 4,325.38 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, fell by 0.47% to 3,912.31 points.

Both the EGX70 and EGX100 indices ended the session lower by 0.99% at 12,116.62 points and by 0.75% at 15,926.01 points, respectively.

A total of 1.794 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 7.671 billion over 133,800 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.760 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 75.95% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 20.27% and 3.79%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 53.1% of the total trading, while institutions made up the remaining 46.89%.

Arab investors were sellers with EGP 2.653 billion. Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 2.530 billion and EGP 123.532 million, respectively.