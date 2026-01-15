Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Wednesday’s trading session on a negative note, with the EGX30 index down by 1.43% to 43,058.34 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also dropped by 0.84% to 4,553.3 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV went down by 1.44% to 4,525.79 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session lower by 2.44% at 12,396.96 points and by 2.09% to 16,648.52 points, respectively.

Nearly 1.752 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 4.729 billion over 136,322 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.980 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 88.67% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.26% and 8.06%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 75.15% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 24.84%.

Arab and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 45.786 million and EGP 59.299 million, respectively. Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 105.085 million.