Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday’s trading session with a varied note. The EGX30 index edged down by 1.26% to 35,358.34 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, declined by 1.02% to 3,561.7points.

Both the EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session lower by 0.11% at 10,733.8 points and by 0.37% at 14,322.88, respectively.

On the other hand, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.14% to 3,841.28 points.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 6.064 billion through the exchange of 1.735 billion shares over 131,788 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.464 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 80.98% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 15.79% and 3.24%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 65.24% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 34.75%.

Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 1.165 billion and EGP 11.761 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 1.177 billion.

