Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) witnessed a 200% year-on-year (YoY) surge in new investor numbers during the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, registering 164,230 new listings, reflecting growing confidence in the Egyptian market.

This growth highlights awareness of investment opportunities and a broader range of financial instruments provided for different investor segments.

By mid-April, the total number of new investors had climbed to 191,034 from 51,992 in Q1 2025, indicating an unprecedented acceleration in market entry.

The strong momentum aligns with government efforts to stimulate the capital market, as it unveiled plans to initiate temporary listing procedures for 10 petroleum sector companies on EGX.

In the same vein, the EGX Listing Committee passed the temporary listing of six state-owned firms, including El Nasr Mining Company, El-Nasr Glass & Crystal, Alexandria Company for Refractories, Egyptian Ferroalloys Company, El Nahda Industries, and Egyptian Company for Pipes and Cement Products (Siegwart).