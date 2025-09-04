Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Wednesday after the EGX30 index retreated by 1.12% to 34,761.97 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, edged down by 1.46% to 3,490.86 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV declined by 0.36% to 3,847.33 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.27% at 10,871.18 points and by 0.61% at 14,344.33, respectively.

The EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 3.897 billion through the exchange of 1.188 billion shares over 118,875 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.454 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 92.37% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.4% and 4.23%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 77.8% of the total trading, while the institutions made up 22.19%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 14.958 million and EGP 21.476 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the foreign traders were buyers with EGP 36.434 million.

