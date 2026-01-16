Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Thursday, with the EGX30 index up 0.67% to 43,346.87 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, decreased by 0.53% to 4,529.34 points.

The EGX35-LV also inched down by 0.63% to 4,497.32 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 1.62% at 12,196 points and by 1.28% at 16,435.85 points, respectively.

A total of 1.350 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 4.768 billion over 114,801 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.972 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 86.37% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 5.07% and 8.56%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 65.81% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 34.18%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 95.745 million and EGP 356,924, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP 96.102 million.