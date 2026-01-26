Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a varied performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index up 0.85% to 46,857.73 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 0.65% to 4,936.03 points.

The EGX35-LV also inched up by 0.36% to 4,860.51 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 0.52% at 12,717.3 points and by 0.03% at 17,312.85 points, respectively.

A total of 1.971 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 6.748 billion over 172,861 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.160 trillion.

Egyptian investors controlled 90.88% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 6.2% and 2.92%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 80.8% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 19.19%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 5.324 million and EGP 72.430 million, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 77.754 million.