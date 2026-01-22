Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Wednesday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index rose by 0.31% to 46,048.69 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, inched up by 0.01% to 4,882.19 points.

The EGX35-LV rose by 1.15% to 4,774.85 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 concluded the trading session higher by 0.97% at 12,718.19 points and by 0.77% at 17,223.96 points, respectively.

The turnover stood at EGP 8.614 billion through the exchange of 1.707 billion shares over 144,382 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 3.131 trillion.

Egyptians took over 72.79% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders represented 21.87% and 5.34%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 59.21% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 40.78%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 49.189 million and EGP 76.958 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 126.147 million.