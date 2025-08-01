Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session higher, with the EGX30 index rising by 1% to 34,198 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also climbed by 1.05% to 3,496.17 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 1.30% at 10,225.07 points and by 1.33% at 13,807.5 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 4.424 billion through the exchange of 1.498 billion shares in 98,717 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.399 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 90.86% of the trading transactions, whereas the Arab and foreign traders accounted for 5% and 4.14%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 79.26% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 20.73%.

Arab and foreign investors were sellers with EGP 86.458 million and EGP 53.648 million, respectively. The Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 140.107 million.