Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Monday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index climbed by 1.42% to 38,622.84 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 1.79% to 4,002.65 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.40% to 4,336.6 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.71% at 12,163.75 points and by 0.80% at 15,990.26.

A total of 1.514 billion shares were traded over 147,350 transactions at a value of EGP 6.714 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap amounted to EGP 2.796 trillion.

Egyptians took over 84.2% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 11.83% and 3.97%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 66.82% of total trading, while institutions represented 33.17%.

Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 900.320 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 109.861 million and EGP 790.458 million, respectively.