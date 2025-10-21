PHOTO
Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) concluded Monday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index climbed by 0.17% to 37,975.06 points.
The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, rose by 0.24% to 3,843.13 points.
Likewise, the EGX35-LV edged up by 0.05% to 4,269.7 points.
Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.20% at 11,889.87 points and by 0.26% at 15,642.28.
A total of 1.812 billion shares were traded over 152,055 transactions at a value of EGP 7.139 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap amounted to EGP 2.730 trillion.
Egyptians took over 82.97% of trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders equaled 13.35% and 3.68%, respectively.
Individual investors controlled 68.39% of total trading, while institutions represented 31.6%.
Egyptian investors were buyers with EGP 288.685 million. Foreign and Arab traders were sellers with EGP 233.648 million and EGP 55.036 million, respectively.
