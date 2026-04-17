Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Thursday's trading session in the green zone, with the benchmark EGX30 index up by 1.39% to 51,437.78 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also rose by 0.46% to 5,387.18 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 0.30% to 5,588.38 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.43% at 13,385.26 points and by 0.58% at 18,748.74 points, respectively.

A total of 3.136 billion shares were traded at EGP 12.402 billion over 22,651 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.539 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 63.05% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 36.94% of trading.

Egyptian traders took over 73.71% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 21.7% and 4.6%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 345.652 million and EGP 82.278 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net sellers with EGP427.931 million.