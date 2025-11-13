Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with a varied performance. The EGX30 index shed by 0.08% to 40,228.76 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 0.75% to 4,159.38 points.

The EGX35-LV went up by 0.13% to 4,421.14 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 0.58% at 12,207.51 points and by 0.75% at 16,206.01.

A total of 1.413 billion shares were traded over 139,277 transactions at a value of EGP 6.004 billion. Meanwhile, the market cap reached EGP 2.889 trillion.

Egyptians accounted for 8.29% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.98% and 6.73%, respectively.

Individual investors controlled 76.75%% of total trading, while institutions represented 23.24%.

Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 48.706 million. Arab and foreign traders were sellers with EGP 30.662 million and EGP 18.043 million, respectively.

