Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Wednesday’s trading session in negative territory, with broad-based losses across its main indices.

The EGX30 index slipped by 0.10% to close at 47,785.93 points.

The Shariah-compliant EGX33 Shariah index declined by 1.42% to 4,897.54 points, while the EGX35-LV also fell by 1.42% to 4,834.3 points.

Losses were steeper among small- and mid-cap stocks, as the EGX70 index dropped by 2.85% to 12,149.57 points.

The broader EGX100 index ended the session down by 2.08% at 16,827.71 points.

Trading activity saw nearly 1.960 billion shares exchanged at a total value of EGP 7.538 billion through 158,751 transactions.

At the close, the market capitalization stood at EGP 3.158 trillion.

Egyptian investors accounted for 82.02% of total trading, while Arab and foreign investors represented 5.13% and 12.84%, respectively.

Retail investors dominated trading with a 64.44% share, compared to 35.55% for institutions.

On the net trading side, Egyptian and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 215.337 million and EGP 72.402 million, respectively, while foreign traders recorded net purchases worth EGP 287.740 million.