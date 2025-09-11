Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Wednesday, with the EGX30 index standing at 34,670.1 points, up 0.83%.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went slightly up by 0.86% to 3,461.69 points.

Also, the EGX35-LV rose by 0.77% to 3,860.13 points.

The EGX70 index as well as the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 0.59% at 10,898.74 points and by 0.64% at 14,357.34, respectively.

The turnover totaled EGP 3.289 billion through the exchange of 875.522 million shares over 93,372 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.469 trillion.

Egyptian investors represented 94.24% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 3.4% and 2.36%, respectively.

Retail investors controlled 82.39% of the total trading, while institutions equaled 17.6%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 53,764 million and EGP 294,225, respectively. Meanwhile, foreign traders were sellers with EGP 54.058 million.