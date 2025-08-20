Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Tuesday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.77% to 36,100.07 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, increased by 0.13% to 3,632.61 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed by 0.08% to 3,853.09 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.38% at 10,808.61 points and by 0.40% at 14,489.65, respectively.

A total of 1.477 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 5.387 billion over 120,464 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.516 trillion.

The Egyptian investors controlled 87.07% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders made up 9.64% and 3.29%, respectively.

Retail investors equaled 73.92% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 26.07%.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 377.54 million and EGP 68.89 million, respectively. Meanwhile, the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 446.445 million.

