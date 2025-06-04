Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Tuesday's trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index went up by 0.09% to 32,355.41 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, also grew by 0.36% to 3,378.97 points.

Likewise, the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index concluded the session higher by 1.12% at 9,694.27 points and by 0.76% at 13,120.81 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.666 billion through the exchange of 1.090 billion shares in 103,625 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.292 trillion.

Retail investors accounted for 73.43% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 26.56%.

Foreign and Arab traders represented 3.41% and 8.06% of the trading transactions, respectively, whereas Egyptian investors took over 88.52%.

Arab and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 61.061 million and EGP 56.262 million, respectively. The Egyptian investors were sellers with EGP 117.323 million.