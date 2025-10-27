Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with a positive performance after the EGX30 index went up by 1.10% to 38,101.96 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, climbed by 1.70% to 3,921.27 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV increased by 1.16% to 4,347.28 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 1.52% at 12,263 points and by 1.52% at 16,075.14.

The turnover amounted to EGP 6.231 billion through the exchange of 1.976 billion shares over 152,932 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.764 trillion.

Egyptians took over 91.02% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders made up 6.37% and 2.61%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 82.03% of total trading, while institutions accounted for17.96%.

Foreign and Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 234.792 million and EGP 93.289 million, respectively. Arab investors were sellers with EGP 328.082 million.