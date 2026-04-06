Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) indices closed Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, as the EGX30 index gained 1.89% and finished the session at 47,276.43 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 2.37% to 5,025.92 points. Likewise, the EGX35-LV climbed 1.02% to 5,367.53 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.73% at 12,846.98 points and by 0.98% at 17,898.2 points, respectively.

A total of 2.576 billion shares were exchanged at EGP 6.058 billion over 161,682 transactions. Meanwhile, the market cap hit EGP 3.332 billion.

Individuals controlled 77.88% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors equaled 22.11% of trading.

Egyptian traders represented 93.84% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 3.48% and 2.68%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 146.675 million and EGP 9.029 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 155.704 million.