Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a negative performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index falling by 1.62% to 35,148.14 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, declined by 1.87% to 3,525.78 points.

The EGX35-LV edged down by 0.95% to 3,834.6 points.

Both EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session lower by 1.45% at 10,739.25 points and by 1.69% at 14,263.12, respectively.

A total of 1.844 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 4.405 billion over 140,991 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.463 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 95.27% of the trading transactions, while foreign and Arab traders made up 1.3% and 3.44%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 87.71% of the total trading, while the institutions made up the remaining 12.28%.

Egyptian and foreign investors were buyers with EGP 66.903 million and EGP 5.382 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Arab traders were sellers with EGP 72.286 million.

