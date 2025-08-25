Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session in the green zone, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.53% to 35,811.88 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, went up by 0.35% to 3,598.69 points.

The EGX35-LV also climbed by 0.44% to 3,818.22 points.

Both the EGX70 index and EGX100 index ended the trading session higher by 0.38% at 10,708.58 points and by 0.41% at 14,341.12, respectively.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 3.783 billion through the exchange of 987.037 million shares over 102,932 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.491 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 94.09% of the trading transactions, while the foreign and Arab traders represented 2.93% and 2.99%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 81.41% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 18.58%.

Foreign and Arab investors were sellers with EGP 64.705 million and EGP 21.073 million, respectively, whereas the Egyptian traders were buyers with EGP 85.779 million.

