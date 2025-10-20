Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Sunday, with the EGX30 index rising by 0.62% to 37,909.61 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also climbed by 1.29% to 3,834.11 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV rose by 1.57% to 4,267.71 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 finished the trading session higher by 1.82% at 11,866.52 points and by 1.55% at 15,601.93.

EGX’s turnover stood at EGP 5.229 billion through the exchange of 2.188 billion shares over 131,705 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 2.718 trillion.

Egyptians took over 93.66% of trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders accounted for 4.54% and 1.81%, respectively.

Individuals controlled 82.86% of total trading, while institutions made up the remaining17.13%.

Egyptian and foreign traders were buyers with EGP 13.459 million and EGP 7.787 million, respectively. Arab investors were sellers with EGP 21.247 million.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).