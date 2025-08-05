Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s session in the green zone after the EGX30 index rose by 1.26% to 34,704.51 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, also climbed by 1.10% to 3,549.1 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the session higher by 0.64% at 3,754.26 points and by 0.82% at 10,396.71 points, respectively.

The turnover hit EGP 4.158 billion through the exchange of 1.591 billion shares over 105,869 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 2.428 trillion.

The Egyptian investors took over 91.41% of the trading transactions, while the Arab and foreign traders represented 4.82% and 3.77%, respectively.

Retail investors accounted for 76.12% of the total trading, while the institutions equaled 23.87%.

Egyptian and Arab investors were buyers with EGP 13.362 million and EGP 12.272 million, respectively. The foreign traders were sellers with EGP 25.634 million.