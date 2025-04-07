Arab Finance: The Egyptian pound has plunged to its lowest level in history against the US dollar on Sunday, April 6th, reaching 51.21 EGP per dollar at several banks.

The US dollar rate against the Egyptian pound recorded EGP 51.12 for buying and EGP 51.22 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) at 12:18 pm.

At Banque Misr, the USD traded at EGP 51.11 for purchasing and EGP 51.21 for selling at 12:11 am.

Meanwhile, the USD recorded EGP 51.13 for buying and EGP 51.23 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

