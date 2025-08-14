Arab Finance: The Egyptian pound (EGP) witnessed the strongest rise against the dollar in a year, with the USD hitting EGP 48.28 for buying and EGP 48.38 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

The USD registered EGP 48.3 for purchasing and EGP 48.4 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) and Banque Misr.

Meanwhile, the US dollar traded at EGP 48.27 for buying and EGP 48.37 for selling at the United Bank.

