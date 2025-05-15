Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) and Harbour Energy to expand production operations at the Disouq gas field, according to a statement.

The deal includes additional acreage within the Nile Delta concession area to increase drilling activities, boost sustainable growth opportunities, and expand production in the region.

On his part, Badawi affirmed the ministry’s commitment to supporting this partnership, which is expected to yield mutual benefits through new discoveries and bring them into production.

Yassin Mohamed, Executive Managing Director of EGAS, said this deal aligns with the ministry’s strategy to increase natural gas production from concession areas in Egypt through the implementation of an incentive package for foreign partners.

Meanwhile, Sameh Sabry, Regional Director for Harbour Energy in MENA, noted that the agreement marks a significant move towards expanding their activities and increasing production to meet Egypt's energy needs.

The onshore gas project in Disouq is managed by Disouq Petroleum Company (Disouco), a joint venture (JV) between EGAS and Wintershall Dea Nile, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy.