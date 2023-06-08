Egypt has revamped and implemented a total of 965 healthcare projects at a total investment cost of EGP 91.31 billion, Minister of Health and Population Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said in his speech during the second edition of Africa Health ExCon on June 7th.

The country is targeting developing and setting up 53 hospitals at cost of EGP 27.909 billion in 2023 and establishing 3 hospitals for EGP 14.1 billion in 2024, and 14 others in 2025 with EGP 19.56 billion in investments, he added.

The minister noted that developing the healthcare system is a top priority for Egypt, given the increase in the country’s healthcare spending which reached EGP 222 billion, compared to EGP 32 billion in 2014.

