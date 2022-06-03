Egypt’s presidency of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) aims to fulfill climate pledges and turn them into a tangible reality on the ground, said the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry on Thursday.

“Egypt COP27 presidency aims to turn the Paris Agreement from negotiations into implementation, he explained.

This came during a panel discussion dubbed “The Road to COP27: transitioning to a Green Economy” on Thursday on the sidelines of IsDB 2022 Annual Meetings in Sharm El-Sheikh.

He added that when it comes to implementation it is imperative to include all stakeholders not only governments, the private sector, youth, indigenous groups, multilateral development banks, and many others.

Furthermore, Egypt’s Foreign Minister indicated that climate finance is the most important enabler of climate action.

“Despite the multiple pledges, there is still a huge financing gap, especially in developing countries,” Shoukry stressed.

Moreover, Minister of Planning and Economic Development and IsDB Governor for Egypt Hala El-Said explained that Egypt has been integrating the concept of green and circular economy into multiple projects and programs, while leaving no one, and no place behind.

She stressed that the Egyptian Presidency of COP27 aspires to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement, adding that Egypt, among other developing countries in Africa is a climate vulnerability hotspot, albeit producing very low emissions.

