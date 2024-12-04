Arab Finance: Contact Pay, a subsidiary of Contact Financial Holding, has expanded its partnership with eKhales, a digital payment platform under eFinance, as per an emailed press release.

The newly broadened collaboration will enable Contact customers to pay their installments and bills through eKhales' network of over 600,000 point-of-sale (PoS) terminals across Egypt.

The partnership was signed during the Cairo ICT 2024.

This partnership enables Contact customers across the country to conveniently settle their payments via eKhales’ expansive partners network of PoS terminals, offering greater flexibility and accessibility.