Arab Finance: Cleopatra Hospital Company’s consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 38.68% year on year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025 to EGP 450.986 million, versus EGP 325.193 million, the firm stated.

Revenues were valued at EGP 3.382 billion from January through June, up from EGP 2.372 billion in the same period of 2024.

Similarly, the company’s standalone net profits after tax grew to EGP 249.858 million in H1 2025 from EGP 189.967 million in H1 2023.

