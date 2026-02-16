Arab Finance: The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is offering treasury bills (T-bills) worth a total of EGP 70 billion on Sunday, February 15th, 2026, according to data published on the CBE's website.

The first offering amounts to EGP 25 billion with a maturity of 91 days, while the second offering totals EGP 45 billion with a maturity of 273 days.

The offering comes as part of the government’s efforts to meet short- and long-term financing needs, support stability in the government debt market, and enhance liquidity in the financial sector.