Arab Finance: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) decided to maintain the interest rates unchanged, with the global economic growth showing signs of recovery, according to an official statement on November 20th.

The overnight deposit rate, overnight lending rate, and the rate of the main operation remained at 21%, 22%, and 21.50%, respectively.

Likewise, the committee kept the discount rate unchanged at 21.50%.

Central banks in both advanced and emerging markets have maintained a cautious approach to monetary easing due to recent trade policy uncertainty and persistent geopolitical tensions.

Regarding the annual headline inflation, which accelerated to 12.5% in October 2025, the committee emphasized that further easing of underlying inflation dynamics is necessary to bring inflation closer to the CBE's target.

Meanwhile, the CBE estimates indicate that real GDP growth has edged up to 5.2% in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, from 5% in Q2 2025. The pickup was supported by robust growth in non-petroleum manufacturing, trade, and tourism.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).