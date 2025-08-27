Arab Finance: Canal Shipping Agencies recorded 39% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 1 billion in the fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to EGP 726.370 million, the financial results showed.

Revenues increased by 44% YoY to EGP 145.775 million in FY2024/25 from EGP 101.557 million.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 3.35664 at the end of June 2025, an annual rise of 39% from EGP 2.42123.

